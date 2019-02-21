Create eye-catching videos with CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro, now $79 (Orig. $179)

Animations aren’t just for kids. CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro lets you create fun promo videos and colorful content using simple controls. This award-winning app even supports facial motion capture. You can get it now on Mac for $79 (Orig. $179) via 9to5Toys Specials.

CrazyTalk is based around the idea of turning still images into animated characters. This means that teachers can bring historical figures to life, and company mascots can show off some personality. The app also provides a huge library of characters and props for you to play with.

Creating your animation couldn’t be easier. Simply click on your chosen image to mark the facial features, and then choose your movements.

CrazyTalk has plenty of preset expressions and actions to choose from. Alternatively, you can act out the scene yourself. The LIVE FACE APP on iOS uses the depth camera on your phone to capture your facial expressions and apply them to your animated character.

The app is a former Editor’s Choice in the Mac App Store, where it is rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Order CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro now for $79 to save 55% on this powerful animation studio.