Add a D-Pad to your Switch w/ Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%)

- Feb. 21st 2019 10:52 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Mario D-Pad Nintendo Switch Controller for $19.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will score free delivery on orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This is only the second notable price drop we’ve seen. This officially-licensed controller replaces the left Joy-Con in order to add a D-pad to your Switch. It also sports a transparent red design and is wrapped in Mario decals. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating, and you can head over to our launch coverage for a more in-depth look.

Lets face it, the Nintendo Switch’s built-in kickstand isn’t great. So like Hori’s D-Pad Controller, another must-have Switch accessory is portable stand. And since you’ll have some savings left over from today’s deal, a great way to put them to use is with the AmazonBasics stand at $12.

HORI Mario D-Pad Nintendo Switch Controller features:

  • Add a D-pad to your Nintendo Switch!
  • For use in handheld/portable mode only
  • Perfect for D-pad intensive titles
  • Super Mario artwork and design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Hori

