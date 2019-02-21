IK Multimedia’s iRig Mic HD records audio right to your iPhone or Mac: $50 shipped (Reg. $129)

Today only, B&H offers the IK Multimedia iRig Mic HD Digital Condenser Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for up to $129, that’s good for a 60% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $70 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. IK Multimedia’s iRig features interchangeable Lightning and USB cables, meaning you can pair it with an iOS device or Mac. It features 24-Bit/48 kHz audio recording and includes companion software to help get your new setup up and running right out of the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.
To further build out your new recording setup, there are a few ways you can maximize the usage of your savings from today’s deal. Samson’s $25 MB1 Mini Boom Stand is a must for hands-free recording. Plus, throwing this best-selling six-inch pop filter with clamp into the mix helps keep unwanted background audio out your recordings.
IK Multimedia iRig Mic HD Microphone features:
- Handheld USB Condenser Microphone
- Mobile Recording on iPhone and iPad
- Studio Recording on Mac and Windows
- 24-Bit/48 kHz Audio
- Onboard Gain Control Adjusts Input Level
- Multicolor LED Level Indicator
- Detachable Lightning and USB Cables
- Includes App/Software Bundle
