Let three of Mr. Beams’ Motion-Sensing Amber LED lights guide the way at night for $20 (Reg. $25)

- Feb. 21st 2019 3:24 pm ET

Amazon offers a three-pack of Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Amber-colored LED Nightlights for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching closer to $25, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $1.50 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best available. Tired of stubbing your toes or running into things when getting up at night? These motion-activated LED nightlights have your back with amber-colored lighting and up to one year of battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 740 customers. 

If you don’t need three, you can bring home just one of these LED nightlights for $9 instead. Alternatively, you can buy a three-pack of white LED night lights for $20, should you not care for the amber-colored lighting.

Mr. Beams Amber LED Nightlights features:

  • Designed for sleep areas: bedrooms, bathrooms and hallways. Amber light provides safety Lighting for getting up during night and waking up in morning
  • Sleep-friendly amber LED emits 20 lumens of soft light at 600Nm, which makes it easier to fall asleep and has been proven to not disrupt sleep
  • Designed to get approximately one year’s worth of light on each set of batteries (not included) with average use of 8-10 activations a night
  • Motion and light sensors allow light to turn on when motion is detected in dark. Auto shut off after 30 seconds of no motion, helps prolong battery life

Mr. Beams

