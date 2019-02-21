Let three of Mr. Beams’ Motion-Sensing Amber LED lights guide the way at night for $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers a three-pack of Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Amber-colored LED Nightlights for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching closer to $25, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $1.50 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best available. Tired of stubbing your toes or running into things when getting up at night? These motion-activated LED nightlights have your back with amber-colored lighting and up to one year of battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 740 customers.

If you don’t need three, you can bring home just one of these LED nightlights for $9 instead. Alternatively, you can buy a three-pack of white LED night lights for $20, should you not care for the amber-colored lighting.

Mr. Beams Amber LED Nightlights features:

Designed for sleep areas: bedrooms, bathrooms and hallways. Amber light provides safety Lighting for getting up during night and waking up in morning

Sleep-friendly amber LED emits 20 lumens of soft light at 600Nm, which makes it easier to fall asleep and has been proven to not disrupt sleep

Designed to get approximately one year’s worth of light on each set of batteries (not included) with average use of 8-10 activations a night

Motion and light sensors allow light to turn on when motion is detected in dark. Auto shut off after 30 seconds of no motion, helps prolong battery life