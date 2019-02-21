Nordstrom’s line of travel accessories will have you ready for any spring break trip

Do you have spring break or summer travel plans? If so, Nordstrom’s travel accessories section features everything you need from long-haul flights to road trips. Whether you require a passport holder, a toiletry kit or a garment bag, this section has you covered and organized for your trip. Head below to find our top picks with items starting at just $25.

Organizers

If you’re tired of tangled cords while traveling the Cathy’s Concept Monogram Tech Travel Case features a luxurious leather exterior and elasticized bands that help to keep chargers tangle free. It also include a a roomy pocket for storage of larger items and it can be monogrammed too. This is also a great case to keep at home to organize your cords. Priced at $60, this travel case will be used for years to come for both men and women.

A less bulky version, is the Béis The In-Flight Organizer Pouch that’s sleek and foldable to fit right into your travel bag. It’s priced at just $28 and has a clear zippered pouch for additional storage. It also has three separate dividers for cords, lip balm, and more.

Nordstroms Travel Accessories

Passport Holder

Are you a fan of the actress Shay Mitchel? If so, then you know how much she loves to travel. She also vacations frequently and has partnered with Bèis to create a luxury passport holder and luggage tag that is unisex. The Bèis Travel Set is also budget-friendly at $25 and comes in four color options. This passport holder includes a variety of spaces for cards as well as a pen, and the luggage tag includes lines for your social-media handle and email address.

Luggage Tracker

While traveling I always get so nervous about losing my luggage but with the Incase Smart Tracker you will be stress-free while you jet-set. This smart tag uses Bluetooth technology that helps keep track of your bag at the airport or while getting to any destination. It’s also water-resistant and is all black for a sleek look. Even better, it’s priced at just $30 and would make a great gift for the frequent traveler in your life.

Hat Clip

Tote your hats on vacation stress-free with the TOPTOTE the Pout Leather Hat Clip for just $48. This small accessory lets you take your favorite beach hat with you without getting smooshed in your luggage. It also lets you carry your hat hands-free and easily unlatches to move from bag to bag.  It’s such a clever accessory and looks like a charm when it’s not in use.

Which travel accessory was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

