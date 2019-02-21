PrAna takes 40% to 50% off its past-season styles w/ jackets, pants & more from $39

PrAna is offering 40% to 50% off last season’s styles including jackets, sweaters and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Wentworth 1/4 Zip Pullover is stylish with its color-block design and it’s on sale for $70. For comparison, it was originally priced at $139. This pullover can be easily dressed up or down and features recycled wool that’s soft. You can also layer this pullover under vests, over button-down shirts and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Barclay Sweater $70 (Orig. $139)
- Wentworth 1/4 Zip $70 (Orig. $139)
- Bromson Pants $40 (Orig. $80)
- Throw-On Hooded Sweater $53 (Orig. $89)
- Lybek Midweight Flannel $53 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Revere Longsleeve T-Shirt $39 (Orig. $49)
- Diva Bomber Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Premafrost Sherpa Half-Zip $59 (Orig. $99)
- Polar Breeze Jacket $60 (Orig. $119)
- Midtown Capri Joggers $43 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
