PrAna takes 40% to 50% off its past-season styles w/ jackets, pants & more from $39

- Feb. 21st 2019 12:57 pm ET

From $39
0

PrAna is offering 40% to 50% off last season’s styles including jackets, sweaters and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Wentworth 1/4 Zip Pullover is stylish with its color-block design and it’s on sale for $70. For comparison, it was originally priced at $139. This pullover can be easily dressed up or down and features recycled wool that’s soft. You can also layer this pullover under vests, over button-down shirts and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale with up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, Columbia and more.

From $39

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
prAna

prAna

About the Author