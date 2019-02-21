Amazon offers the Samsung 500GB X5 Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $227.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, is $22 under our previous mention and is a new all-time low. Headlining the X5 SSD’s list of features, the included Thunderbolt 3 port nets you up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, making this drive a must for on-the-go video editors and more. This Samsung SSD also sports a sleek, shock-resistant casing and is bus-powered, meaning the USB-C port supplies power right from your machine. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

If you can settle for less than 2800MB/s speeds, Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is a more budget-conscious way to add 500GB of storage to your travel setup. At $98, the main tradeoff here is that you’re only going to see around 540MB/s speeds, which can hardly be considered slow. But compared to the X5, that’s about 80% slower than the top of the line Samsung SSD.

Samsung 500GB X5 SSD features:

500GB NVMe Samsung SSD

1 x Thunderbolt 3 Port

Up to 2800 MB/s Sequential Read

Up to 2100 MB/s Sequential Write

Shock-Resistant

Samsung V-NAND 3-Bit MLC

Dynamic Thermal Guard Technology

AES 256-Bit Encryption