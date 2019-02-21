Amazon offers the Samsung 500GB X5 Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $227.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, is $22 under our previous mention and is a new all-time low. Headlining the X5 SSD’s list of features, the included Thunderbolt 3 port nets you up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, making this drive a must for on-the-go video editors and more. This Samsung SSD also sports a sleek, shock-resistant casing and is bus-powered, meaning the USB-C port supplies power right from your machine. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.
If you can settle for less than 2800MB/s speeds, Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is a more budget-conscious way to add 500GB of storage to your travel setup. At $98, the main tradeoff here is that you’re only going to see around 540MB/s speeds, which can hardly be considered slow. But compared to the X5, that’s about 80% slower than the top of the line Samsung SSD.
Samsung 500GB X5 SSD features:
- 500GB NVMe Samsung SSD
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Port
- Up to 2800 MB/s Sequential Read
- Up to 2100 MB/s Sequential Write
- Shock-Resistant
- Samsung V-NAND 3-Bit MLC
- Dynamic Thermal Guard Technology
- AES 256-Bit Encryption
Rain Design's $54 height-adjustable MacBook stand is down to its lowest price in years (Reg. $70) https://t.co/68T8Xcf5lj by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/AekmK2X0MO
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 21, 2019