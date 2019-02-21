Watch me Steph Curry on this Triumph 2-player basketball game for $54 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Triumph Big Shot II Double Shootout Basketball Game with LED Scorer for $53.75 shipped. That’s down from the original price of $195, nearly 50% off the regular going rate and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. We’re into the home stretch of the NBA season, and you can bring some of the action home with the Triumph Double Shootout Basketball Game. It includes four basketballs, an LED scoreboard and more. Folds up and locks into a storage position when not in use. While ratings are somewhat mixed, 50% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star score.

If you prefer a door-mounted hoop, consider going with the SKLZ Pro Mini for $26. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and features a shatter-resistant backboard. I have one of these, and can confirm that it’s quite a bit of fun around the office.

Triumph Big Shot II Double Shootout Game features: