This 1500A car jump starter also has USB-C, more for $63 (Reg. $80+)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 7:13 am ET

$63
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ABOX US (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 1500A Jump Starter Power Pack with USB-C for $62.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model usually sells for $80 or more. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Features include up to 1500A of maximum power with enough juice to start 30 vehicles on a single charge. There’s also USB-C connectivity with Quick Charge 3.0 to power your devices at 3A speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If all you’re looking for is a battery pack, then go no further than our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. You’ll find deals on everything iPhone and Android-related, including various batteries and more.

ABOX Car Jump Starter features:

  • Compact, Yet Powerful : Trekpow car battery jump starter offers a whopping 1,500 amps of peak current to jump start your vehicle (all gas or up to 6.5L diesel engine) up to 30 jump starts on a single charge. Unique technology QDSP boasts of 3-5 times enhanced jump starting current to get your car battery up and running in minutes even in low temperature circumstances.
  • Innovative Safety Features: An ultra-safe and mistake-proof design with spark-proof technology , reverse polarity protection and alarm system which allow Trekpow car jumper starter to safely connect to any battery. No-Melt and Smoke-Free clamps are reinforced with industrial grade metal and sturdy plastic construction.
$63

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
abox

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp