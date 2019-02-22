This 1500A car jump starter also has USB-C, more for $63 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ABOX US (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 1500A Jump Starter Power Pack with USB-C for $62.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model usually sells for $80 or more. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Features include up to 1500A of maximum power with enough juice to start 30 vehicles on a single charge. There’s also USB-C connectivity with Quick Charge 3.0 to power your devices at 3A speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

ABOX Car Jump Starter features: