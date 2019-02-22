Today’s Gold Box has up to $600 off various MacBooks from $1,000 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering some solid deals on certified refurbished MacBooks. You can grab the latest Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.3GHz/512GB/8GB for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $1,599 new from Apple, that’s $600 in savings and the best price around. Along with the 512GB SSD internal, it also sports USB-C and an Intel Core i5 processor.
Need more power? Today’s Gold Box also includes deals on Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pros in refurbished condition. You can check out the entire sale right here.
Be sure to put your savings to work today and grab a USB-C hub. This model is both affordable and includes enough ports to connect all of your favorite legacy devices.
Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.3 GHz/512GB/8GB:
- Renewed products look and work like new. These products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. This product is backed by a 1-year Woot Warranty.
- 12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
- 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core M5-7Y54 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache, 512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
- Intel HD Graphics 615 processor for an outstanding everyday graphics experience – Built-in FaceTime camera for video chatting