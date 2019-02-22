Today’s Gold Box has up to $600 off various MacBooks from $1,000 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering some solid deals on certified refurbished MacBooks. You can grab the latest Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.3GHz/512GB/8GB for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $1,599 new from Apple, that’s $600 in savings and the best price around. Along with the 512GB SSD internal, it also sports USB-C and an Intel Core i5 processor.

Need more power? Today’s Gold Box also includes deals on Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pros in refurbished condition. You can check out the entire sale right here.

Be sure to put your savings to work today and grab a USB-C hub. This model is both affordable and includes enough ports to connect all of your favorite legacy devices.

Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.3 GHz/512GB/8GB: