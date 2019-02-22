Apple HomePod gets 1-day discount to $235 Prime shipped (Cert. Refurb, Reg. $349)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 6:39 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
$235
0

Today only, Woot offers Apple HomePod in certified refurbished condition for $234.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $349, this deal is good for $114 off the usual going rate and $45 less than our previous mention. Apple HomePod delivers Siri control, AirPlay 2, HomeKit compatibility and much more in a sleek package. If you’re looking to take your HomeKit or Apple Music setup to the next level, don’t miss today’s deal which is likely to sell out quickly. Includes 90-day warranty.

Apple HomePod features:

  • Apple-Designed Woofer
  • Array of Seven Beamforming Tweeters
  • Six-Microphone Array for Far-Field Voice
  • Siri-Enabled Intelligent Assistant
  • Apple A8 Chip
  • Automatic Room-Sensing Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Surface
  • Apple Music | iTunes | AirPlay
$235

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp