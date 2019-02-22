Apple HomePod gets 1-day discount to $235 Prime shipped (Cert. Refurb, Reg. $349)

Today only, Woot offers Apple HomePod in certified refurbished condition for $234.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $349, this deal is good for $114 off the usual going rate and $45 less than our previous mention. Apple HomePod delivers Siri control, AirPlay 2, HomeKit compatibility and much more in a sleek package. If you’re looking to take your HomeKit or Apple Music setup to the next level, don’t miss today’s deal which is likely to sell out quickly. Includes 90-day warranty.

Apple HomePod features: