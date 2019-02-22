Bring home a 49-inch 4K HDR Hisense Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports for $220 (Reg. $300)

Walmart offers the Hisense HIS49H6E 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $219.99 shipped. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is only the second notable drop that we’ve seen. At the top of this Hisense’s 49-inch TV’s feature list, you’ll find a 4K HDR panel, three HDMI inputs, a USB port and more. Plus, smart capabilities are baked right into the TV, so you don’t need an extra streaming stick to catch up on all your favorites. Reviews are still coming in, but its predecessor carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of customers.

The the built-in smart capabilities just don’t do it for you, consider picking up a Fire TV 4K Streaming Stick at $40 with your savings. If you’d rather stick with the Google ecosystem, then the standard Chromecast is still on sale for $28.

Those looking to take the plunge and finally ditch their cable provider won’t want to miss this deal on Mohu’s Leaf HDTV 25-Mile OTA Antenna at $13 Prime shipped.

Hisense 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features: