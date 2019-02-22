Upgrade your travel setup w/ Incase’s Range MacBook Backpack at $60 (Reg. up to $150)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 2:32 pm ET

0

B&H is currently offering the Incase Range Large MacBook Backpack in Black for $59.95 shipped. That’s good for $20 discount from the going rate, though you’ll find it currently still fetches $150 at Incase direct. Today’s offer is one of the lowest we’ve tracked as well. This bag has room for an up to 15-inch MacBook, adjustable shoulder straps with air mesh padding and more. Plus, its top-loading design means you can quickly stow away gear. So far reviews are still light but it carries a 4.7/5 star rating. Not to mention that Incase bags are well-reviewed across the board.

A great way to put your savings to work from today’s sale to to bring home some additional peace of mind. Even though the Incase Range has a padded laptop compartment, you can double-down on protecting your MacBook and grab the AmazonBasics 13.3-Inch Laptop Sleeve. With over 11,400 customers having left a review, it’s a tried and true option for keeping your computer safe on-the-go.

Incase Range Large MacBook Backpack features:

  • 1680D Nylon with 600D Poly Non-PVC
  • Padded Compartment for up to 15″ Laptop
  • Multiple Exterior Organizer Pockets
  • U-Lock Utility Pocket with Organizer
  • Sternum Strap
  • Adjustable Padded Shoulder Straps

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

incase

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go