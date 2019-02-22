Upgrade your travel setup w/ Incase’s Range MacBook Backpack at $60 (Reg. up to $150)

B&H is currently offering the Incase Range Large MacBook Backpack in Black for $59.95 shipped. That’s good for $20 discount from the going rate, though you’ll find it currently still fetches $150 at Incase direct. Today’s offer is one of the lowest we’ve tracked as well. This bag has room for an up to 15-inch MacBook, adjustable shoulder straps with air mesh padding and more. Plus, its top-loading design means you can quickly stow away gear. So far reviews are still light but it carries a 4.7/5 star rating. Not to mention that Incase bags are well-reviewed across the board.
A great way to put your savings to work from today’s sale to to bring home some additional peace of mind. Even though the Incase Range has a padded laptop compartment, you can double-down on protecting your MacBook and grab the AmazonBasics 13.3-Inch Laptop Sleeve. With over 11,400 customers having left a review, it’s a tried and true option for keeping your computer safe on-the-go.
Incase Range Large MacBook Backpack features:
- 1680D Nylon with 600D Poly Non-PVC
- Padded Compartment for up to 15″ Laptop
- Multiple Exterior Organizer Pockets
- U-Lock Utility Pocket with Organizer
- Sternum Strap
- Adjustable Padded Shoulder Straps
Stow your DSLR in Lowepro's Toploader Pro 75 AW II Camera Case at $61 shipped (Reg. $80) https://t.co/l5DnSGVYzj by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/NUJxzGLZU7
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 20, 2019