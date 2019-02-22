Here’s a 2-pack of Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebooks w/ 5 FriXion Pens at $45 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebooks with 5 Pilot FriXion Pens for $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This same bundle (when it’s available) goes for around $60 on Amazon. For comparison sake, a single Rocketbook and pen goes for $30 with today’s deal being a match of our holiday Gold Box mention. Not only does this notebook erase clean with a damp cloth, but you can also transform your physical notes to digital via the Rocketbook app. These notebooks carry a 4+ star rating from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If the allure of traditional note taking with some intelligence doesn’t do anything for you, go all digital with Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $380 off (tax select states) instead. However, if you want to go all the way back to the stone age with it, consider the AmazonBasics Classic Notebook from under $9 Prime shipped.
Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebooks:
The Everlast notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Everlast is endlessly reusable and connected to all of your favorite cloud services.
Designed for those who want an endlessly reusable notebook to last for years, if not a lifetime. The Everlast has pages made with synthetic materials that provide an extremely smooth writing experience.