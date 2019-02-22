Here’s a 2-pack of Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebooks w/ 5 FriXion Pens at $45 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebooks with 5 Pilot FriXion Pens for $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This same bundle (when it’s available) goes for around $60 on Amazon. For comparison sake, a single Rocketbook and pen goes for $30 with today’s deal being a match of our holiday Gold Box mention. Not only does this notebook erase clean with a damp cloth, but you can also transform your physical notes to digital via the Rocketbook app. These notebooks carry a 4+ star rating from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the allure of traditional note taking with some intelligence doesn’t do anything for you, go all digital with Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $380 off (tax select states) instead. However, if you want to go all the way back to the stone age with it, consider the AmazonBasics Classic Notebook from under $9 Prime shipped.

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebooks: