Give your computer a boost w/ Samsung’s 500GB 860 EVO SSD at an Amazon low: $69 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 500GB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $68.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Newegg for the same price. While you’ll typically find it selling for $85, the price just recently dropped to $80 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer knocks off an additional $11, bringing the price down to match our previous mention. It’s also the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Samsung’s EVO SSD brings up to 550MBps transfer speeds and more to your computer in a 2.5-inch form factor. Whether you’re looking to improve your computer with faster boot times or quicker transfer speeds, this drive is a must. It’s also one of the most reliable options out there, with over 3,500 customers leaving a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you’ll be replacing an old hard drive from your machine, a perfect use of your savings is toward Aukey’s drive enclosures from $11. Rather than letting the hard drive collect dust in a drawer, these docks let you expand your computer’s disk space with USB-C or USB 3.0 storage.

Alternatively, we also spotted SanDisk’s 480GB SSD Plus on sale for $50 (Reg. up to $70). While you’re getting 20GB less storage, the main tradeoff here is that the more affordable price comes with slower transfer speeds.

Samsung 500GB 860 EVO SSD features:

500GB Storage Capacity

SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface

2.5″ Form Factor

Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed

Up to 520 MB/s Sequential Write Speed

AES 256-Bit Hardware-Based Encryption

V-NAND Technology