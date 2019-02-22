‘Special Circumstances’ by New York Times best-selling author Sheldon Siegel is now a FREE eBook

Amazon offers Special Circumstances Book 1 as a FREE Kindle eBook. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $15 as a physical book. Follow along as New York Times best-selling author Sheldon Siegel takes readers through a thriller. “Meet Mike Daley. Ex-priest. Ex-public defender. And as of yesterday, ex-partner in one of San Francisco’s most prominent law firms. Today he’s out on his own, setting up practice on the wrong side of town.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,300 Amazon reviewers.
With SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES, author Sheldon Siegel burst onto the legal thriller arena exposing the world of big-time law firms and lawyers in a fresh, sharp-witted, wonderfully sardonic page-turner. SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES introduces us to criminal defense attorneys and former spouses Mike Daley and Rosie Fernandez — incompatible for marriage, but just right for everything else.