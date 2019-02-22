Suaoki’s 150Wh Power Station covers all of your portable energy needs at $94.50 shipped (25% off)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 12:01 pm ET

Suaoki via Amazon offers its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $94.49 shipped when code 25WBN7M6 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and comes within $5 of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets and four DC inputs as well. Over 350 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating

If you’re in search of a more portable option and don’t mind spending a little bit more, Anker’s PowerCore AC 22000mAh Portable Charger is down to $110 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll still score a AC outlets and two 5A but Anker’s solution can fit in your bag unlike the Suaoki power station.

Suaoki Portable Power Station features:

  • AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more
  • On-the-Go Power Source: 150Wh (3.7V 40500mAh/11.1V 13500mAh) powerful charging station for camping or emergency backup; probably the most compact power station with a size. 

