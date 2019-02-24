Podcast or upgrade your stream audio w/ the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic for $70 (Reg. $100)

BuyDig offers the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic for $69.99 shipped when promo code FEB is applied during checkout. For comparison, that’s good for $30 less than Amazon, $4 off our previous mention and the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to jumpstart your podcasting career, the Yeti Nano is a solid place to start. It features USB-connectivity and a slimmed-down design in four different colors. Compatible with both Mac and PC. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Don’t miss our recently published guide on how to start a podcast. You’ll find top picks from our resident audio expert Justin Kahn, including his must-have gear and more.
Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic features:
- Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music
- No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute
- Standard threading for Radius III Shock Mount and/or Compass Boom Arm
- Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible
- Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48Khz