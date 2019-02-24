Podcast or upgrade your stream audio w/ the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic for $70 (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 24th 2019 8:09 am ET

0

BuyDig offers the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic for $69.99 shipped when promo code FEB is applied during checkout. For comparison, that’s good for $30 less than Amazon, $4 off our previous mention and the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to jumpstart your podcasting career, the Yeti Nano is a solid place to start. It features USB-connectivity and a slimmed-down design in four different colors. Compatible with both Mac and PC. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t miss our recently published guide on how to start a podcast. You’ll find top picks from our resident audio expert Justin Kahn, including his must-have gear and more.

Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

  • Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music
  • No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute
  • Standard threading for Radius III Shock Mount and/or Compass Boom Arm
  • Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible
  • Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48Khz

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

buydig

buydig
Blue Microphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp