Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control Remote and Hub drop to $59.50 shipped at Amazon (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control with hub for $59.51 shipped. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, and is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday 2018. Logitech’s Smart Control includes a smartphone and Alexa-enabled hub, allowing you to command your home theater with just a single remote. One of the best parts of Logitech’s Harmony lineup is that it works even without internet thanks to entirely local control. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of customers.

For comparison, today’s offer is over $20 less than purchasing the included Logitech Harmony Hub by itself at Amazon.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control features:

Use your smartphone (available Harmony Smartphone app) or the included Harmony Remote to control your entertainment devices.Internet access Wi-Fi: Supports 802.11g/n, WPA Personal, WPA2-AES and 64/128-bit WEP encryption

Smartphone app includes Swipe and Tap control for one-touch control of your entertainment system, up to 50 favorite channel icons, volume, media playback, and more.

Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls, including game consoles such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360

Future-proof control of up to 8 devices: Works with over 270,000 devices including cable TV boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, and more.