Score three Philips Hue Color Bulbs, a Light Switch and HomeKit Hub for $120 shipped (20% off)

- Feb. 24th 2019 10:48 am ET

Get this deal
$150 $120
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Light Switch for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $150, that saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This bundle is the perfect way to finally dive into retrofitting your home with smart lighting. The three bulbs pair with a Homekit-enabled bridge, and plus the light switch adds traditional control into the mix to help ease the transition to smartphone control for roommates or your significant other. With over 760 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to expand your setup but don’t necessarily need the color lighting capabilities, then grab a four-pack of 60W Dimmable Hue Bulbs at Amazon for $50. They’re a great option for getting whole-home smart lighting without breaking the bank.

Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

Get this deal
$150 $120

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go