QNAP’s 2-Bay AirPlay NAS is perfect for starting a home media server at $230 (Reg. $299)

- Feb. 24th 2019 9:17 am ET

$299 $230
0

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-231P2-1G-US 2-Bay NAS for $230 shipped. Normally selling for $299 at retailers like B&H, it just recently dropped to $250. Now today’s additional discount brings the savings up to 24% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. QNAP’s NAS touts AirPlay capabilities, has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and offers up to 209 MBps transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option for home back ups, media storage and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking to outfit your new NAS with drives right away, our top pick would be two of WD’s Red Hard Drives. You can pick up 4TB drives for $110 each at Amazon, giving you 8TB of storage for movies, backups and more.

QNAP TS-231P2 2-Bay NAS features:

  • 2 x 3.5″/2.5″ SATA III/II Drive Bays
  • 1.7 GHz Annapurna Labs AL-314 Quad-Core
  • 1GB of DDR3 RAM
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
  • RAID 0, 1, and JBOD
  • Up to 209 MB/s Data Transfer Speeds
  • AES 256-Bit Encryption
  • SSD Cache Acceleration
  • QTS 4.3 Operating System

