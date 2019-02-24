Outfit your home w/ TP-Link Smart Switches, 2-pack $40 (Reg. $60+)

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Smart Light Switches for $39.95 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, Amazon sells an individual switch for $30, making today’s deal at least a $60 value. This is a match of our previous mention. Easily outfit your home with voice-controlled switches thanks to this TP-Link bundle. If you’re not ready to replace individual bulbs, these smart switches are an easy way to control existing light fixtures. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those in the Alexa ecosystem may want to consider Amazon’s in-house smart plug. At $25, you’ll get all of the usual voice-control features along with scheduling and more. This is an affordable way to expand your Alexa setup.

TP-Link HS200 features:

  • Remotely Control Your Lights
  • Built-In 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
  • Compatible with iOS & Android Devices
  • Easy-to-Use Kasa Application
  • Programmable Scheduling
  • Away Mode
