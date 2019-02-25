Here’s a solid deal on 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions: $43 shipped (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $42.99 shipped. That’s $17 below the regular $60 price tag and the best price we can find. It also a few dollars below our previous official promotion via PSN. We don’t see deals on PS Plus nearly as much as we used to and they almost never drop down to $40, outside of big holiday offers and Black Friday. This is a great time to jump in for the first time or to lock-in an extra year on your current subscription at a discount. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just as a quick refresher, PS Plus provides online multiplayer on PS4 as well as access to the monthly free game lineup and big time discounts on PSN, among other things. We also have PS Plus memberships for $60 with a copy of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, but today’s deal is a slightly better value if you’re not interested in the game.

Be sure to head over to today’s games roundup for big time deals on Mega Man 11, Shenmue I & II, BioShock Collection, Red Dead Redemption 2 and much more.

PlayStation Plus: