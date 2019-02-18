Sony now offering FREE copies of Rainbow Six Siege w/ 1-yr. PlayStation Plus purchases

Sony is now offering 12 months of PlayStation Plus with a free copy of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for $59.99 via PSN. PS Plus is regularly $60 and Rainbow Six Siege goes for between $20 and $25 these days. Considering how rarely PS Plus goes on sale, this is a great way to extend your subscription and lock-in a copy of Rainbow Six Siege while you’re at it. You’ll need to give Sony 48 hours to deliver your digital copy of the game. And be sure to manually cancel the PS Plus sub before it renews on you at full price. More details below.

For more information on how to cancel the subscription when the time comes, head over to the listing page right here. This deal expires on March 3rd.

Today’s games roundup is filled with amazing deals on PS4 titles like Spider-Man, Rage 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. We also still have notable PSN offers on titles like the fantastic Celeste.

