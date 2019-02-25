Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, iStat Menus and more highlight this exclusive Mac app bundle for $22.50

9to5Specials is currently offering a very notable Mac app bundle, which includes eight titles for $22.50 when promo code EPIC25 is applied during checkout. You’ll find top-rated apps like Fantastical 2 ($50), PDF Expert ($80), and many more in this sale for a fraction of the usual cost. Each app will become a permanent addition to your library with regular updates along the way. All told there is over $470 worth of value here, making this a great time to upgrade your productivity for less. To briefly highlight one app, Fantastical has long been a 9to5 favorite as an excellent third-party alternative to the official Calendars app. With natural language input and geofence alerts, it’s one of the best productivity apps out there. Head below for a full look at each app included in this bundle.

This bundle includes: