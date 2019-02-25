Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, iStat Menus and more highlight this exclusive Mac app bundle for $22.50

9to5Specials is currently offering a very notable Mac app bundle, which includes eight titles for $22.50 when promo code EPIC25 is applied during checkout. You’ll find top-rated apps like Fantastical 2 ($50), PDF Expert ($80), and many more in this sale for a fraction of the usual cost. Each app will become a permanent addition to your library with regular updates along the way. All told there is over $470 worth of value here, making this a great time to upgrade your productivity for less. To briefly highlight one app, Fantastical has long been a 9to5 favorite as an excellent third-party alternative to the official Calendars app. With natural language input and geofence alerts, it’s one of the best productivity apps out there. Head below for a full look at each app included in this bundle.
This bundle includes:
- Fantastical 2
- Sleek, beautiful, and seamless, what else could you ask for in a personal organization tool? Fantastical integrates seamlessly with your Mac without sacrificing the benefits and convenience of the menu bar window.
- PDF Expert
- PDFs remain the best way to transmit documents, but editing them isn’t possible with standard Mac software. PDF Expert changes that, allowing you to edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines quickly and easily.
- Flux 7
- The latest release of the elite web design app, Flux 7, is here and better than ever! This user-friendly, comprehensive and reliable HTML and CSS designing tool enables you to create fully functioning websites with speed and ease.
- Pagico 8
- In today’s digital world, there’s simply too much out there trying to distract you from what’s important—until now. Pagico is a one-stop app that helps turn all of your tasks, notes, and projects into beautiful interactive flowcharts.
- Command-Tab Plus
- Complicated workflow? Move seamlessly between all your apps with Command-Tab Plus. This keyboard-centric application switcher is designed to let you switch between apps in a faster and much more convenient way than the typical Command + Tab.
- iStat Menus 6
- iStat Menus, the most detailed Mac system monitor available, places useful information about your Mac right in the menu bar.
- iLocker Pro
- With iLocker™ you can make your Mac not only even more safe but also more flexible if you share your Mac with others. It password protects each app such as Apple Mail, Photos, Contacts, Safari, Games or files and folders from unauthorized access.
- Ultdata Recovery
- When you’re juggling so many apps and so much information, you’re bound to lose some data from time to time. Get it all back with Altdata Recovery!