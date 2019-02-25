Grow 7 different herbs with the AeroGarden Ultra at its lowest price yet: $125 Prime shipped (35% off)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Ultra with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $124.95 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will have an additional $6 delivery fee tacked on. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $15 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen overall. AeroGarden’s grower relies on an LED light and hydroponic watering system to support up to seven plants at a time. The included seed pack has seven different herbs including thyme, mint, curly parsley, chives and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 500 customers.

If the included gourmet herb seed pod kit isn’t a fit for your ideal indoor garden, then use your savings from today’s sale to pick up another set at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to grow salad greens, tomatoes, or really anything else, there’s an option for you from $13 or so.

AeroGarden Ultra features: