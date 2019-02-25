Add the AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse to your bag for $8.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse in Black for $8.60 Prime shipped. You can score a variety of other colors for just a few cents more. Don’t have a Prime membership? Delivery is free on orders over $25. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount from the going rate, is right around the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since November. Sure it might not be as feature-packed as the Logitech MX Master 2S on your desk, but the AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse is a must-have addition to your everyday carry. It sports a compact design, 3600 DPI sensor and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers.

Looking to use the mouse with your MacBook Pro? nonda’s best-selling USB-C Adapter is an essential to keep in your bag. At $9, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,800 customers, most of which vouch for its reliability.

AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse features:

Compact wireless mouse with adjustable DPI for preferred sensitivity.

Advanced laser sensor; works on most surfaces, including glass.

2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 33-foot range; uses AES-128 encryption for added security.

Ergonomic shape with rubberized sides ensures a comfortable hold.