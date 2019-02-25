Add the AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse to your bag for $8.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

- Feb. 25th 2019 2:07 pm ET

Get this deal
$12 $8.50
0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse in Black for $8.60 Prime shipped. You can score a variety of other colors for just a few cents more. Don’t have a Prime membership? Delivery is free on orders over $25. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount from the going rate, is right around the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since November. Sure it might not be as feature-packed as the Logitech MX Master 2S on your desk, but the AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse is a must-have addition to your everyday carry. It sports a compact design, 3600 DPI sensor and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers. 

Looking to use the mouse with your MacBook Pro? nonda’s best-selling USB-C Adapter is an essential to keep in your bag. At $9, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,800 customers, most of which vouch for its reliability.

AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse features:

  • Compact wireless mouse with adjustable DPI for preferred sensitivity.
  • Advanced laser sensor; works on most surfaces, including glass.
  • 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 33-foot range; uses AES-128 encryption for added security.
  • Ergonomic shape with rubberized sides ensures a comfortable hold.

Get this deal
$12 $8.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go