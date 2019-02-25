Score a three-piece set of AmazonBasics Hardside Luggage from $162 (Reg. $199, All-time low)

- Feb. 25th 2019 3:56 pm ET

From $162
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Three-Piece Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock in Navy Blue for $161.77 shipped. Also available in the Blue colorway for $3 more. Normally selling for $199, that saves you nearly 20% and is a new Amazon all-time low. This three-piece luggage set includes 20, 24 and 28-inch suitcases, all of which feature a protective hard shell and spinner wheels. Inside the suitcases you’ll find a fully lined interior with divider and compression padding, three zippered pockets and more. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of customers.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a four-piece AmazonBasics packing set at $20. The four variably-sized organizers come in a variety of colors and are an easy way to stay tidy when traveling.

AmazonBasics 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set features:

  • Premium hardside spinner luggage for weekend getaways or international carry-on; built-In TSA lock.
  • Protective hard shell made of supremely durable, yet flexible, polycarbonate material.
  • Fully lined interior with divider; compression pad helps free up space.
  • 4 double spinning wheels ensure smooth-rolling mobility in any direction.
  • 3-Piece set includes the carry-on 20″ size, as well as the 24″ and 28″ sizes. 
