Protect your MacBook in this stylish felt 13-inch laptop sleeve for $9 Prime shipped (25% off)

Beeebo-us (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the dodocool 13-inch MacBook Sleeve in light grey for $8.99 Prime shipped when code TM3FPSNF has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This laptop sleeve is a great option for taking your MacBook on-the-go. It features a stylish felt design and also has room for chargers or other accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 250 customers.

Another must-have for perfecting your on-the-go setup is a cable organizer. Keeping your backpack or bag clutter-free isn’t an easy task, but with something like Jelly Comb’s $14 Electronics Organizer, you’ll be better equipped to handle the endeavor.

dodocool 13-inch Macbook Sleeve features:

Provide one main compartment for a laptop up to 13.3″, one smaller front compartment for tablets, magazines, books, e-book readers, cables and more, two back pockets for cellphones, earphones, wallets and more.

Adopt environmentally friendly felt which is sustainable, renewable and biodegradable and feels great in your hand.

Specially designed for Apple 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display.

Premium felt exterior and soft suede interior help prevent scratches and bumps.