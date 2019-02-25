Protect your MacBook in this stylish felt 13-inch laptop sleeve for $9 Prime shipped (25% off)

- Feb. 25th 2019 9:49 am ET

0

Beeebo-us (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the dodocool 13-inch MacBook Sleeve in light grey for $8.99 Prime shipped when code TM3FPSNF has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This laptop sleeve is a great option for taking your MacBook on-the-go. It features a stylish felt design and also has room for chargers or other accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 250 customers.

Another must-have for perfecting your on-the-go setup is a cable organizer. Keeping your backpack or bag clutter-free isn’t an easy task, but with something like Jelly Comb’s $14 Electronics Organizer, you’ll be better equipped to handle the endeavor.

dodocool 13-inch Macbook Sleeve features:

  • Provide one main compartment for a laptop up to 13.3″, one smaller front compartment for tablets, magazines, books, e-book readers, cables and more, two back pockets for cellphones, earphones, wallets and more.
  • Adopt environmentally friendly felt which is sustainable, renewable and biodegradable and feels great in your hand. 
  • Specially designed for Apple 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. 
  • Premium felt exterior and soft suede interior help prevent scratches and bumps. 

