DEWALT, Ryobi and Milwaukee tools are all on sale at Home Depot today from $25

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off select power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V 4-tool Bundle with Case for $349. As a comparison, it usually sells for $500, with today’s deal being $50 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes a cordless hammer drill, impact driver, circular saw and grinder, along with two batteries and more. Compatible with all DEWALT 20V batteries and chargers. Ideal for home projects and other DIY tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.
Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on DEWALT, Milwaukee and Ryobi tools. You’ll find a wide range of markdowns here for just about any DIY or professional need.
DELWAT 4-Tool Bundle features:
The DCKTS450M2 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-kit (4Ah) with a Tough System features our DCD796 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Brushless Compact Hammer drill Kit which is lightweight and compact for working in tight spaces for long periods of time. The DCF885 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver which is compact and lightweight for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity. The DCS570 20-Volt MAX XR Circular Saw which features a Brushless motor which provides 5200RPM maintaining speed under load. The DCG412 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder features like Quick-Change wheel release, convenient trigger switch with lock-off button, and extended run-time battery. This combo pack includes a Tough system with wheels, which features durable and thick structural foam walls, integrated water seal and rust-resistant metal latches along with a bonus DCB205 battery.