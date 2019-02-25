Arm your home with a new Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at $99 (45% off), more from $61

- Feb. 25th 2019 9:04 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Two-Pack for $99 shipped. Also at B&H for $1 more, but those outside of New York won’t be changed sales tax at the time of purchase. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Touting up to 2600 Mbps network speeds, each of the routers features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, three amplified antennas and more. It also works with Alexa to show/hide guest networks, reveal your Wi-Fi password and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted TP-Link’s 24-Port Unmanaged Rackmountable Gigabit Ethernet Switch at $60.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $19 discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes within $5 of the all-time low. It’s a great option for handling your home network’s ever-growing list of hardwired connections. It may be more ports than you need right now, but it’ll have you ready for anything down the road. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 300 Amazon shoppers.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Standards
  • Up to 2600 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Frequencies
  • 3 x Antennas & High-Powered Amplifiers
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Network Ports
  • Multi-User MIMO Technology
  • Simple App-Based Setup
  • Amazon ‘Alexa’ Voice Command Support
  • 716 MHz Quad Core Processor
  • 256 MB Flash / 256 MB DDR3 RAM Memory

Linksys

