Add every Mark Twain novel to your Kindle for FREE (Reg. $15+)

Amazon offers Mark Twain: The Complete Collection as a FREE Kindle eBook. For comparison, it regularly sells for over $16 as a physical copy on Amazon. Enjoy the complete collection of Mark Twain novels, which includes some of the most popular literary works in history. More details below. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
This collection includes:
- The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today
- The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
- The Prince and the Pauper
- The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
- A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court
- The American Claimant
- Tom Sawyer Abroad
- The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson
- Tom Sawyer, Detective
- Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc
- A Double Barrelled Detective Story
- A Horse’s Tale
- The Mysterious Stranger