Add every Mark Twain novel to your Kindle for FREE (Reg. $15+)

- Feb. 25th 2019 3:39 pm ET

FREE
0

Amazon offers Mark Twain: The Complete Collection as a FREE Kindle eBook. For comparison, it regularly sells for over $16 as a physical copy on Amazon. Enjoy the complete collection of Mark Twain novels, which includes some of the most popular literary works in history. More details below. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This collection includes:

  • The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today
  • The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
  • The Prince and the Pauper
  • The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
  • A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court
  • The American Claimant
  • Tom Sawyer Abroad
  • The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson
  • Tom Sawyer, Detective
  • Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc
  • A Double Barrelled Detective Story
  • A Horse’s Tale
  • The Mysterious Stranger
FREE

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Free

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp