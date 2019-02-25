Nokia 7.1 Android Smartphone sports dual rear cameras: $300 w/ extra accessories (Reg. $350)

B&H offers the Nokia 7.1 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped with a bundled case and screen protector. You’ll also find this offer at Amazon sans any additional accessories. For comparison, it typically goes for $350 at most retailers. The Nokia 7.1 delivers stellar value, and today’s price drop makes it an even more attractive device. Features include dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera and 64GB of storage capacity. Ships with Android 8.1 Oreo. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable for charging. Amazon makes a handful of in-house options that will fit the bill in varying lengths. Pick up a few extra for the car or your mobile setup.
Nokia 7.1 features:
- Discover the power of the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 that will let you reimagine what can be done on a smartphone, complete with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and up to 400GB with a micro SD powered with an all day battery
- Bright, high contrast 2.5D 5.84” FHD+ HDR screen with 2220×1080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio with a Compact screen to body ratio of 80% and Corning Gorilla glass
- Dual 12+5MP rear camera for vibrant and stunning images and an 8MP selfie camera with an 84 degree FOV so everyone fits in the picture every time that utilizes HDR, Dual Sight, and pro camera modes to create unparalleled images