Nokia 7.1 Android Smartphone sports dual rear cameras: $300 w/ extra accessories (Reg. $350)

B&H offers the Nokia 7.1 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped with a bundled case and screen protector. You’ll also find this offer at Amazon sans any additional accessories. For comparison, it typically goes for $350 at most retailers. The Nokia 7.1 delivers stellar value, and today’s price drop makes it an even more attractive device. Features include dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera and 64GB of storage capacity. Ships with Android 8.1 Oreo. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable for charging. Amazon makes a handful of in-house options that will fit the bill in varying lengths. Pick up a few extra for the car or your mobile setup.

Nokia 7.1 features: