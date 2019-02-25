Samsung’s sleek 55-inch 4K QLED Smart UHDTV is down to $785 (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon offers the Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED Smart Ultra HDTV for $784.96 shipped when added to your cart. Note: be sure to add the listing shipped and sold by Amazon to see this discount. For comparison, it originally sold for close to $1,500, which B&H still charges, but you’ll find it for around $1,000 at most retailers these days. This is a full-featured 4K TV with Samsung’s QLED technology, smart streaming platform and support for Bixby Voice. Features include four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, and 240 Motion Rate for smooth sports and action movies. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With four HDMI ports, it’s a good idea to stock up on some new cables as well. This four-pack via Amazon should do the trick. Color-coding makes it easy to ensure you’ve grabbed the right cable when connecting various devices.

Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED features: