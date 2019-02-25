Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pavilion, Money Pro Personal Finance, more

- Feb. 25th 2019 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including 7 Minute Workout, Pavilion: Touch Edition, Kingdom: New Lands, Dandara, Teslagrad, Money Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Translation !: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL Classic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Attractor: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Oxford Deluxe (ODE and OTE): $40 (Reg. $55)

iOS Universal/Watch: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal/Watch: Home 3: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Teslagrad: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: CheckBook Pro: $20 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: iBasket Pro- Street Basketball: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Green Eggs and Ham: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

Plus many more Dr. Seuss apps on sale here...

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

