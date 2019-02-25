The Xbox Wireless PUBG Controller gets a rare price drop today, now down to $51.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Wireless Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Limited Edition Controller for $51.44 shipped. Simply clip the $1.71 on-page coupon. Regularly $70 and currently on sale for $60 at Microsoft, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Walmart also has it on sale for $53.15 right now, but deals on this particular model are usually hard to come by. Whether you play PUBG or not, this is one of the better looking Xbox gamepads out there with a nice blue accent around the left thumbstick, a gold-like D-pad and custom button mapping. More details below.

We also Xbox One S/X bundles at up to $170 off today including some 1TB bundles starting from just $200 shipped. Today’s best game deals include Red Dead Redemption 2, Mega Man 11 and more.

Xbox Wireless PUBG Limited Edition Controller: