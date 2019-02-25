Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $200 (Reg. $300) + Xbox One X up to $170 off

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Console Bundle for $199.99 shipped. that’s $100 under the regular rate, $50 below the current sale price at Microsoft and the best we can find. It is also $45+ below the best Amazon third-parties. This is your typical white 1TB Xbox One S with a copy of Forza Horizon 4 thrown in. Perfect for a spare room or the vacation house, at this point you really shouldn’t be spending much more than $200 for an Xbox One S. However, we have even more options from $200 down below along with deep deals on the high-end Xbox One X bundles.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

Speaking of Xbox, here are the new Game Pass titles coming this month. Go some FREE Apex Legends skins/loot boxes and check out this deal on the SteelSeries Arcis 7 wireless headset at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $150).

