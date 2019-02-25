Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $200 (Reg. $300) + Xbox One X up to $170 off

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Console Bundle for $199.99 shipped. that’s $100 under the regular rate, $50 below the current sale price at Microsoft and the best we can find. It is also $45+ below the best Amazon third-parties. This is your typical white 1TB Xbox One S with a copy of Forza Horizon 4 thrown in. Perfect for a spare room or the vacation house, at this point you really shouldn’t be spending much more than $200 for an Xbox One S. However, we have even more options from $200 down below along with deep deals on the high-end Xbox One X bundles.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:
- 1TB Gold Rush Battlefield V $370 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG60 at checkout
- 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle $380 ($550 value)
- Plus extra Xbox Wireless Controller
- 1TB Battlefield V Deluxe $200 (Reg. $300) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG30 at checkout
Speaking of Xbox, here are the new Game Pass titles coming this month. Go some FREE Apex Legends skins/loot boxes and check out this deal on the SteelSeries Arcis 7 wireless headset at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $150).
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4:
Own the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 Bundle and experience a shared open world where dynamic seasons change everything. With a full-game download of Forza Horizon 4, explore Britain, collect 450 cars or choose to join team multiplayer just for fun to take on the best in the world. Whether you’re racing and stunting, watching 4K movies, or streaming gameplay, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One.