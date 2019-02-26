Apple 13-inch MacBook Air discounted by $199 via Amazon, more

Feb. 26th 2019

Up to $199
Amazon is currently taking $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB, bringing prices down to $1,199.99. That’s a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months at Amazon. The smaller 128GB model is currently $1,049.99, which is good for $149 off. Free shipping is available in both instances. Each deal is also available at Best Buy. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air delivers a beautiful Retina display, Touch ID, SSD storage and Intel’s 8th generation dual-core processor. Perfect for browsing the web or getting various tasks done at home or on-the-go.

Make sure you protect this new investment. Put your savings to work and grab a felt MacBook case. This option from Inateck comes in a few colors which even includes an extra accessories case for keeping things in order.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
Apple Mac

