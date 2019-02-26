Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro up to $249 off, save on various capacities and LTE models

Amazon is currently taking up to $249 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro. That’s $50 better than our previous mention from earlier this month and a match of the November 2018 offers that we saw. The biggest savings come on the Wi-Fi 512GB model, which is currently sitting at $749.99 shipped and is $150 less than B&H’s current listing. You’ll also find some notable savings on the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model at $595.98 (Reg. $779).

Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch display, A10X Fusion chip and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge.

Give your new iPad Pro a home with this stylish felt case that includes designated storage for an Apple Pencil and more. It also features a foldable smart cover, which makes it easy to prop up your iPad while enjoying videos and more.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features: