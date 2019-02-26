Arcade1Up’s Deluxe Cabinet brings 12 retro classics to your game room for $280 (Reg. $400)

Trusted seller GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade System with Riser for $279.99 shipped when code GAME50 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Normally selling for $400 at Best Buy, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Loaded with 12 of the most iconic arcade titles of all-time, like Asteroids, Centipede, and more, this cabinet is a must for any game room. Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Machine features a 17-inch color screen, 12-inch riser and plenty of classic decals. Over 110 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Retro gaming fans looking for more affordable ways to relive their glory days in the arcade can score a Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Game for $13 (Reg. $20). And don’t forget to check out the latest and greatest from Arcade1Up, as we got a hands-on look at new arcade cabinets, collectibles, and more at Toy Fair.

Arcade1Up Deluxe 12-in-1 Cabinet features:

True Arcade Tactile Feel plays exactly as you remember

Precision Trackball for enhanced play and speed, and control knob.

Adjustable Volume

17”color LCD screen

Features commercial-grade construction and coinless operation.

12” Riser for elevated play

Includes: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe