Retro gaming is becoming more popular than ever, something that was clearly on display at this year’s New York Toy Fair. One of the companies leading the charge to bring nostalgia-fueled gaming back into our homes is Arcade1Up. With an expanded line of arcade cabinets, new retro collectibles and more, the company had a lot of eye-catching products to show off. Head below to check out everything that was on display at the Arcade1Up Toy Fair booth.

Arcade1Up Toy Fair Hands-on

Earlier this year, Arcade1Up showcased five new titles for its line of 3/4th-scale Arcade Cabinets. We were lucky enough to try out the upcoming machines, and got to enjoy a few rounds of Mortal Kombat, Golden Tee and Space Invaders. Just like the previous releases, the new titles will fetch the usual $299 price tag.

Wall-Cade

To go alongside the larger near-full size arcade cabinet, the Arcade1Up Toy Fair booth displayed its upcoming Wall-Cade retro gaming machines. This new wall-mounted cabinet takes up less space than the original model, but still features normal-sized controls. The line will be going on sale later this year, come fall, and will sell for around $220.

Bar-Cade

In a similar manner to the Wall-Cade, Arcade1Up’s Bar-Cade looks to offer another way for retro fans to enjoy their favorites. The smaller construction makes them perfect for rooms with limited space. And just like the name would suggest, it can easily sit on bars, counter tops and more. The Bar-Cade have the same solid build quality as the larger version. This line will launch later in 2019 at a more affordable price tag of $180.

Arcade1Up Toy Fair New Collectibles

Arcade1Up is also looking to supplement your love for retro gaming with additional collectibles from classic titles. Many fans bring home the cabinets to add some flare to their game rooms, man caves and the like. So rather than stopping at just the gaming machines themselves, Arcade1Up is expanding its line of retro paraphernalia.

Lights

Similarly to Pixel Pals, the Arcade1Up Toy Fair display also had several of the company’s upcoming retro gaming lights. Created to pair with the arcade machines, you’ll find a light to match each of the classic titles. So far there are only six on the horizon, but more are planned for the future.

Wall Art and plushes

Another series of upcoming collectibles are wall plates, which allow you to cover your wall in the marquee art of various titles. At the show, only some of the more iconic titles like Pac-Man and Space Invaders had plates on display. But the company is planning to roll out plenty of others in the fall to match its lineup of cabinets.

Arcade1Up is also launching a new line of plush toys this fall as well. The miniature cabinet pillows feature sound effects for their respective games when squeezed. And yes, they’re as soft as they look.

Stools

The Arcade1Up Toy Fair booth also showcases its upcoming stools to go along with the main-line cabinets. The retro-themed seats will come in two sizes, one to pair with the standard machine and another to go with a cabinet placed onto of a riser. All of the existing titles will be getting a stool to match, so Mortal Kombat, Galaga and other fans are in luck. Just like all of Arcade1Up’s other merchandise, the stools are targeted for a fall release.

Two-Player Arcade Table

One of the more surprising things we got a look at over the weekend was an upcoming two-player table. It’s just a prototype in its current state, but the table is one of the first machines that allow two players to simultaneously enjoy the same title. No release date was given, but with their plates full in 2019, I expect we’ll see the table come early 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take

Arcade1Up was already making a big name for themselves by fulfilling the dream of bringing home your own arcade cabinet. But over the weekend, the company showed that it has more to offer than just that. The Arcade1Up Toy Fair booth gave us a look at what to expand down the road. It also shows that the company is looking to dominate the retro gaming market with a whole line of collectibles.

