Go oil-free w/ Emerald’s 5.2L Digital Air Fryer at $55 shipped today only (Reg. up to $110)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1809) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $110, but sells for $77 at Walmart and similar models go for around $73 on Amazon. This model has adjustable temperature control, a built-in timer and is “designed to heat up foods with little to no oil at all.” Ratings are thin on this particular model, but very similar Emerald options carry 4+ star ratings. More details below.

While clearly much less pricey than one of those comparable Philips options, today’s deal is about $25 less than the GoWISE options. We also have some great kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide today including some of the best Vitamix prices ever in today’s Gold Box, the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $70 shipped and much more.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer: