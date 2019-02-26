Go oil-free w/ Emerald’s 5.2L Digital Air Fryer at $55 shipped today only (Reg. up to $110)

- Feb. 26th 2019 8:26 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $75+ $55
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1809) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $110, but sells for $77 at Walmart and similar models go for around $73 on Amazon. This model has adjustable temperature control, a built-in timer and is “designed to heat up foods with little to no oil at all.” Ratings are thin on this particular model, but very similar Emerald options carry 4+ star ratings. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While clearly much less pricey than one of those comparable Philips options, today’s deal is about $25 less than the GoWISE options. We also have some great kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide today including some of the best Vitamix prices ever in today’s Gold Box, the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $70 shipped and much more.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Fry food healthily with this 5.2L Emerald digital air fryer. It has a two-hour keep-warm function, so food stays crispy until mealtime, and the built-in timer provides automatic shutoff once the set cooking time is done. This 1800W Emerald digital air fryer has an adjustable temperature of 180-400 degrees F to suit various recipes.

Get this deal
Reg. $75+ $55

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Emerald

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard