Insignia’s 6-Quart Stainless Steel Multi Cooker is down to $30 shipped right now (Reg. $60+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 6-Quart Stainless Steel Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy with additional shipping fees. This model is regularly up to $100, but sells for closer to $60 or so at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. Along with the stainless steel finish, this model features 1,000W of power, overheat protection, a dishwasher-safe pot, automatic keep-warm functionality and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 960 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

(Update 2/25 3:35pm): Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $69.99 shipped (Reg. $100). This is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year.

It might not come with the brand recognition of something like those Instant Pot cookers, it’s also a whole lot less money. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find any multi cooker with these kinds of reviews for less than this.

Insignia 6-Quart Stainless Steel Multi Cooker: