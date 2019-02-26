The Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat bundle hits $129 shipped (Reg. $200+)

Amazon offers the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Bundle for $129 shipped. This bundle is listed at $230 and Home Depot still charges as much. We’ve seen it for less than this price only once at Amazon. If you’re ready to take your smart home to the next level, then add Hive’s thermostat to the mix. It features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. This bundle is designed to work in tandem with both air conditioning and heating units, helping to save money along the way. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Hit up our daily Green Deals roundup for even more energy-saving and environmentally-friendly offers. You’ll find plenty of deals like today’s Hive smart thermostat making it easy to cut down on utility costs and more.

Hive Smart Thermostat features: