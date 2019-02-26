HyperX’s $193 Savage EXO USB 3.1 960GB SSD sports 500MBps transfer speeds (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the HyperX Savage EXO Portable USB 3.1 960GB Solid State Drive for $192.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250 at retailers like Best Buy, it just recently fell to $200. Today’s discount now knocks off another $7, bringing the total savings up to 23% and dropping the price to a new Amazon all-time low. HyperX’s Savage EXO SSD features plug and play capabilities for not only Mac and PC, but also PS4 and Xbox. It sports up to 500MBps transfer speeds thanks to its USB 3.1 connectivity and touts an ultra-portable design. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you don’t need nearly 1TB of portable storage, you can still take advantage of the deal on WD’s 512 My Passport SSD, which is discounted to $90 (Reg. up to $135). And if you adore the HyperX drive’s sleek casing, the 480GB model is down to $105 shipped.

HyperX Savage EXO USB 3.1 960GB SSD features:

The HyperX SAVAGE EXO SSD utilizes 3D NAND technology to deliver SSD speeds more reliably and efficiently than 2D NAND so you can get your games patched, installed, and booted faster. Slash load times with a drive that’s up to 20% faster than today’s game systems. The SAVAGE EXO is easy to connect, works with both Mac and PC, and can be used on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One via the USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection. Weighing in at a trivial 56 g, the super-compact SAVAGE EXO is the perfect solution for lightning-quick storage and transfer on the go.