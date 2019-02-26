Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable Bundles from $9 shipped, more

Monoprice is offering discounting a selection of its MFi Lighting Cable bundles starting at $9 shipped when item-specific promo codes are applied at checkout. Right now you can bring home two of the Select Series Six-Foot Lightning Cables for $12 with code LC6 and when both are added to your cart. Normally selling for $8.50 each, that saves you 30% and matches our previous mention as one of the best deals we’ve seen. Whether you’re looking to add a new cable to your desk or nightstand or want an option to stow in your bag or car, today’s deal is a great way to score two cables at less than the price of a single one from Apple. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can shop the other cable deals right here.
Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust. The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use.