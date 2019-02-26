Amazon’s Gold Box has top-rated RAVPower iPhone/Android accessories from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers up to 37% off RAVPower smartphone accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the 40W 8A 40port USB Wall Charger for $11.99. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re a frequent traveler, having a multi-port charger like this on-hand is always a good idea. Features include 40W of power and 8A total, charging at up to 2.4A per port. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Other notable RAVPower deals in today’s Gold Box:

