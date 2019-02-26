Amazon’s Gold Box has top-rated RAVPower iPhone/Android accessories from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers up to 37% off RAVPower smartphone accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the 40W 8A 40port USB Wall Charger for $11.99. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re a frequent traveler, having a multi-port charger like this on-hand is always a good idea. Features include 40W of power and 8A total, charging at up to 2.4A per port. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.
Other notable RAVPower deals in today’s Gold Box:
- 22000mAh 3-port USB Battery Pack: $28.50 (Reg. $45)
- 16750mAh Portable Battery Pack: $27 (Reg. $40)
- 10000mAh 2-in-1 Wall Charger/Battery: $24 (Reg. $30)
- …and more…
While we’re talking smartphone accessories, don’t miss this week’s Anker sale at Amazon which includes a number of popular chargers, headphones and more from $20. You can find all of our top picks right here.
Ready for the next family adventure abroad? Bring just one charger for all your portable devices. The charger’s pins retract into its extremely compact construction for improved portability. Benefit from universal compatibility with the 100-240V input the charger comes with.