Motorcycle or snow goggles for men & women are just $10 Prime shipped from Amazon

- Feb. 26th 2019 3:42 pm ET

ENKEEO (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is these Motorcycle Goggles for $9.59 with code Z5J89VIM at checkout. Regularly $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These anti-scratch goggles are great for snow or biking and they have an adjustable band. They also feature a bendable padded frame for comfort and will help to protect your eyes from dirt, wind and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Also, be sure to gear up for your outdoor activities with Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Event that’s offering an extra 20% off top brands including Outdoor Research, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear and more.

ENKEEO Motorcycle Goggles feature:

  • Easy to adjust, the non-slip strap fits any size of head, and the breathable and hypoallergenic foam adds exclusive comfort while you wear them
  • This shatterproof lens enables to provide you with a better view in the glare, and they are well built to resist scratches
  • This pair of motorcycle goggles features a bendable frame for you to easily store them, which is also very durable for a long term use
  • Ideal for ATV/ UTV/ motorcross/bike riders, can be used for many outdoor activities (motorcycling, riding, climbing, shooting) or workplaces to protect your eyes

