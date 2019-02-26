Panasonic’s 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver includes a charging stand and is now $25 shipped (Reg. $40+)

Newegg Flash is offering the Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver (ES-SL41-S) for $24.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, it can be had for around $40 on Amazon and is selling for $55 at Walmart right now. Today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This model features wet/dry operation, stainless steel blades, a pop-up trimmer and charging stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If your looking for something for even less than today’s deal, this Remington shaving kit is just $21 shipped right now, or you can go with a Philips multi-grooming options for $20. We also still have Panasonic’s popular Ear & Nose Trimmer for $11 shipped (more than 25% off).
Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver:
3-blade cutting system delivers a quick, smooth shave Stainless-steel foils follow facial contours for closeness and comfort Pivoting shaver head glides effortlessly over face, chin, jaw and neck Linear motor maintains peak performance throughout battery life Use dry or in the shower with wet/dry convenience 100% washable — cleans in seconds under running water Built-in pop-up trimmer, charging stand included