Start 3D printing for under $200 w/ a SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 at $180 ($60 off, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $179.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s about $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. The tipping point for me to buy a 3D printer was realizing how inexpensive it is to build things. To give you an example, one of the first things I printed was an Apple TV remote stand and was blown away that the filament required cost just 15 to 20 cents. With a build plate that supports prints up to 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8-inches in size, you’ll have plenty of room to build whatever comes to mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Trust me, once you get started with 3D printing, you won’t want to stop. This will lead you to blowing through the 50 grams of filament included with the printer above. Get ahead of your excitement and use some of today’s savings to grab an extra spool of filament for $20. I bought this for my 3D printer and have been quite happy with its performance.

SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer features:

By eliminating the high retail markup, SainSmart is able to offer a sensible package with unrivaled quality in the entry-level space. The compact design allows Ender-3 to fit in the trunk of your car or even back seat, while still providing 6x more build volume than other entry-level printers.

The CNC-machined Y-axis mounting slot ensures highly precise positioning of the printer head. V-slot POM (polyoxymethylene) wheels allow the nozzle to glide smoothly and silently.